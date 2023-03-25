Deals
Morgan Co. man killed during severe storms Friday

The man was partially stuck in the mud when a trailer overturned on him.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed in Morgan County on Friday night, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was partially stuck in the mud when a trailer overturned on him. He was rescued by sheriff’s office deputies, but later died from his injuries.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

