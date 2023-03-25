Deals
Morgan Co. deputies respond to power lines on car

(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and emergency personnel responded to an incident where power lines fell on a car on Friday.

Officials say a car hit a tree that was across the road on Union Hill Road. At the time of the incident, live power lines were on the car.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

