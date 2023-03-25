Deals
Live power lines down on car that struck a tree in Union Grove

(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:22 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and emergency services are on the scene of a wreck in Union Grove.

Officials say a car hit a tree that was across the road on Union Hill Road. Currently there are live power lines down on the car.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

