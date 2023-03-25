Lincoln Medical Center in Fayetteville damaged by storms

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lincoln Medical Center in Fayetteville was damaged in Friday evening’s storms, according to hospital officials.

Lincoln Heath said in a statement the hospital sustained mild structural damage during the storms. Administrative staff has ensured that all patients, visitors and staff are safe.

Staff is working together to assess the damage, according to the statement.

Emergency officials said several homes and businesses in Lincoln County also received damage. A Goodyear on Main Street and a roofing company on Hedgemont Avenue reportedly sustained the most damages.

The damage to homes was mild to moderate, according to officials.

