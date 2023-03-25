Deals
Florence Fire Department building sustains damage

This photo was taken at the Florence Fire Department on March 25, 2023.
This photo was taken at the Florence Fire Department on March 25, 2023.(Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Fire Department building sustained damage after severe weather swept through North Alabama on Friday night.

Photos from the Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department show that a portion of the building’s roof was taken off. The damaged roof is blocking the fire department’s front bay doors.

This photo was taken at the Florence Fire Department on March 25, 2023.
This photo was taken at the Florence Fire Department on March 25, 2023.(Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department)

This story will be updated once further information is released.

