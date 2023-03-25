Clear & quiet overnight. Sunny tomorrow before rain returns Sunday night

Mostly clear, quiet and pleasant tonight. Temps dip back to around 50°. Sunday, mostly sunny. A few clouds later in the day and warm. Mid to upper 70s. Sunday night, showers likely. A few thunderstorms. Severe weather not expected and the highest chance for rain will be South of the Tenn. River. Mid-50s. Monday, lingering early shower, otherwise sunny and nice. Low to mid 70s. Sunny and nice Tuesday and Wednesday. High temps in the 60s. Overnight low in the 40s. A few showers Thursday mixed with sunshine at times. Near 70°. Another round of storms Friday. Storms could be severe and the chance for rain and storms will continue for the weekend.

