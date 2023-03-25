Deals
Clear, pleasant Saturday night on the way

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 48 meteorologist Eric Burke has your forecast.
By Eric Burke
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
It will be mostly clear, quiet and pleasant on Saturday night.

Temps dip back to around 50 degrees and Sunday will be mostly sunny. A few clouds later in the day and warm. Rain is likely for Sunday night with a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected and the highest chance for rain will be south of the Tennessee River.

Monday will have a lingering early shower, otherwise sunny and nice with temps in the low to mid 70s. Sunny and nice Tuesday and Wednesday. High temps in the 60s. Overnight low in the 40s. A few showers Thursday mixed with sunshine at times. Near 70°. Another round of storms Friday. Storms could be severe and the chance for rain and storms will continue for the weekend.

WAFF Severe Threat
48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms, strong winds possible this evening
Many houses in St. Florian were damaged on Friday.
PHOTOS: Severe damage seen across North Alabama
Many houses in St. Florian were damaged on Friday.
PHOTOS: Severe damage seen across North Alabama
