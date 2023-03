TENN. VALLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - As severe weather goes across the Tennessee Valley thousands of customers are without power.

Lauderdale County: 21,016

Morgan County: 8

Lawrence County: 10

Madison County: 5-10

