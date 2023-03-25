2 Somerville men arrested on multiple charges

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple law enforcement agencies, including agents with the FBI, arrested and charged two men on Friday night for multiple charges.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force, Morgan County Drug Sheriff’s Enforcement Unit and other law enforcement officials, found Avril Charest at a residence in Priceville. Charest allegedly left a jobsite while part of a work release program in February, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Charest attempted to flee from the residence, but was quickly taken into custody. Charest was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and he was arrested on a second-degree escape warrant. His bond was set at $51,300.

Law enforcement officials also received a warrant to search the residence. Gordon Hughes II was arrested and charged with obstruction (hindering the apprehension of an escapee), unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person/vehicle and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $7,500.

Both men were taken to the Morgan County Jail for booking.

