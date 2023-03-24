Two people arrested for trafficking methamphetamine in Limestone Co.

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested two individuals on Mar. 18 after they were found with pounds of methamphetamine.

The Narcotics Unit conducted an operation where Takayas Gill and Raven Scott were arrested following a vehicle pursuit and finding 3.245 pounds of methamphetamine.

Gill and Scott were charged with Drug Trafficking, Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Attempting to Elude.

Both are being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $105,000 bond.

The FBI North AL Safe Streets Task Force, AL State Troopers, Athens Police Department and Decatur Police Department also assisted in the operation.

