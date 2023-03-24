Deals
See what’s going down at Dollywood

The longest roller coaster at Dollywood, “Big Bear Mountain”, is expected to debut in May.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The weather is slowly starting to warm up, and that means it’s time to start planning a trip to Pigeon Forge and Dollywood!

Joshua Sauer joined Tennessee Valley Living on Friday to give an update on what’s happening at the beloved theme park this year. The longest roller coaster at Dollywood, “Big Bear Mountain,” is expected to debut in May. This ride is the first of its kind at Dollywood as it takes riders along the 3,990-foot track.

Visitors can also look forward to some favorites such as “Blazing Fury,” “Barnstormer” and so much more. But what are you doing sitting here reading about Dollywood when you should be planning your next visit!

