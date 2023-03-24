Deals
Priceless: Young girl reacts to catching her first big fish during father-daughter fishing trip

A young girl catches a big fish while on a father-daughter fishing trip. (Source: Matt Brewster via WVLT)
By Sam Luther and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A Tennessee father and daughter shared a special moment while the two were recently out on a fishing trip.

Matt Brewster and his 9-year-old daughter, Ali, took a trip together to Florida to fish when Ali caught her first big fish all by herself.

The fishing dad shared a video of the priceless moment, showing Ali reeling in a 5-pound bass. Brewster can be seen cheering her on before they finally bring the fish onto their boat.

Ali could be heard yelling out in excitement regarding the catch as she celebrated with her dad.

“That I get to spend time with my dad,” Ali said, as she thought back to the best part of the experience.

The father-daughter duo said they planned to attend the Bassmaster Classic together over the weekend that is being held in Knoxville for the first time since 2019.

A young girl catches a big fish while on a father-daughter fishing trip ahead of the Bassmaster Classic. (Source: WVLT)

Brewster said the best part about the tournament and days on the water with Ali is the fact they get to spend valuable time together.

Anglers started hitting the water Friday morning to compete in the tournament.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

