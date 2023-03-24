Plans for state-of-the-art walking and biking trail to begin in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) -Like many communities in the Tennesee Valley, the city of Scottsboro is seeing rapid growth.

During Mayor Jim McCamy’s State of the City address he highlighted new developments and milestones the city has accomplished.

“We had a great crowd this morning. As far as revenue or annual revenue was definitely an increase from last year which was an increase from the year before,” says McCamy.

McCamy looks to bring in even more revenue by bringing in new recreational complexes, education buildings and now, a set of walking trails.

The Singing River Trail is a state-of-the-art walking and biking path that stretches from Scottsboro to the Shoals. Executive Director John Kvach says it is a way of connecting our communities.

“For us, it’s really about the connectivity of bringing Jackson County and really binding it to 7 other counties in Alabama,” says Kvach.

Kvach says there is still a lot of work to be done and funds to be made.

“We did actually apply for a $50,000 grant through Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville and received that grant to build outdoor recreation, outdoor exercise equipment. For Mayor McCamy it was important to show him that we wanted to invest back into Scottsboro, so we’re gonna put one there too,” he said.

Kvach also says that while the project will bring growth to Sand Mountain, it will also affect the quality of life.

“Think of the Singing River Trail as a magnet for activity. By activity, I don’t just mean physical activity. For us, it’s really about economic development. It’s a magnet for allowing small businesses to grow and prosper in outdoor recreation. It also allows us to engage in not just health and wellness from the physical side but also the emotional, mental, and spiritual side as well,” he said.

