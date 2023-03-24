Pilot teams up with Florence animal rescue to transport dogs to foster homes

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence no-kill animal rescue called Heart of Alabama: Save, Rescue, Adopt (HASRA)is teaming up with a pilot to transport over 60 dogs to their new foster homes on Sunday.

HARSA is a no-kill rescue organization that saves abandoned and abused animals from Northwest Alabama and surrounding areas.

The dogs will be picked up by a 1938 Douglas DC3 aircraft at the Muscle Shoals Regional Airport and be taken to their new homes all the way in Minnesota.

The DC3, flown by pilot Dan Gryder of Airborne Animal Rescue, will be landing in Muscle Shoals on Saturday afternoon and leave first thing on Sunday morning to send the fur babies to their forever homes.

Airborne Animal Rescue works with HASRA and other nonprofit rescues to get homeless animals out of kill centers. The organization also makes aircraft available when needed and covers its own fuel and operating costs.

This partnership greatly benefits volunteers and the puppers, as “Gryder’s plane can carry more dogs than van transports and can make the trip in 3 hours and opposed to 16 hours or more on the highway.”

“Given the extreme overpopulation and dire circumstances HASRA and all local shelters face, having assistance like this with transports is a cherished, amazingly generous gift,” President and Executive Director Debbie Rapphun said.

To learn more about HASRA, click here. To learn more about Airborn Animal Rescue, click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.