Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Pilot teams up with Florence animal rescue to transport dogs to foster homes

By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence no-kill animal rescue called Heart of Alabama: Save, Rescue, Adopt (HASRA)is teaming up with a pilot to transport over 60 dogs to their new foster homes on Sunday.

HARSA is a no-kill rescue organization that saves abandoned and abused animals from Northwest Alabama and surrounding areas.

The dogs will be picked up by a 1938 Douglas DC3 aircraft at the Muscle Shoals Regional Airport and be taken to their new homes all the way in Minnesota.

The DC3, flown by pilot Dan Gryder of Airborne Animal Rescue, will be landing in Muscle Shoals on Saturday afternoon and leave first thing on Sunday morning to send the fur babies to their forever homes.

Airborne Animal Rescue works with HASRA and other nonprofit rescues to get homeless animals out of kill centers. The organization also makes aircraft available when needed and covers its own fuel and operating costs.

This partnership greatly benefits volunteers and the puppers, as “Gryder’s plane can carry more dogs than van transports and can make the trip in 3 hours and opposed to 16 hours or more on the highway.”

“Given the extreme overpopulation and dire circumstances HASRA and all local shelters face, having assistance like this with transports is a cherished, amazingly generous gift,” President and Executive Director Debbie Rapphun said.

To learn more about HASRA, click here. To learn more about Airborn Animal Rescue, click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama tax rebate
Alabama residents, lawmakers react to Gov. Kay Ivey’s proposed $400 tax rebate
Corvette involved in Huntsville Police chase
15-year-old arrested after allegedly stealing, crashing $72,000 Corvette in Madison County
City Harbor Developments
Upcoming development in Decatur expected to be bigger than Guntersville’s City Harbor
Photo Compilation: James Clemens Asst. Principal Jason Watts in physical altercation with student
Student involved in altercation with James Clemens Assistant Principal in 2022 files lawsuit
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home

Latest News

Outdoor trail will connect communities
Plans for state-of-the-art walking and biking trail to begin in Scottsboro
State education leaders, teachers react to Gov. Kay Ivey’s proposed teacher raise
Outdoor trail will connect communities
Plans for state-of-the-art walking and biking trail to begin in Scottsboro
State education leaders, teachers react to Governor Ivey's proposed teacher pay raise
State education leaders, teachers react to Gov. Kay Ivey’s proposed teacher raise