One dead in Madison house fire

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Fire & Rescue, Madison Police and HEMSI are on the scene of a house fire on Kaufman Circle.

According to Madison Fire & Rescue PIO Ryan Gentry, the call came in before 6 p.m. and crews arrived within 6 minutes of the call.

Sergeant Katherine Gordon with Madison Police says they do not suspect foul play. First responders on the scene attempted to resuscitate the 50-60-year-old man who was pulled from the structure but the attempts were unsuccessful.

The deceased has not yet been identified as officials are working to notify the next of kin.

Officials at this time believe no one else was inside the home and the cause is still under investigation. The State Fire Marshal is being called in to assess the investigation.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

