Man wins lottery 2 times in 3 years: 'The scratchers were calling out to me'

Raymond Harrington recently won $300,000 on a Diamond Bonus Crossword scratcher, which is the...
Raymond Harrington recently won $300,000 on a Diamond Bonus Crossword scratcher, which is the game's top prize.(Virginia Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (Gray News) – One lucky man in Virginia has now won the lottery twice within three years.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Raymond Harrington recently won $300,000 on a Diamond Bonus Crossword scratcher, which is the game’s top prize.

The chances of winning the top prize in the game are 1 in 979,200.

“The scratchers were calling out to me,” Harrington told lottery officials as he claimed his prize.

He bought the winning ticket at a Rite Aid in Norfolk.

This is the second big win for Harrington. In July 2020, he won $125,000 on a drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s Pick 4 game.

Harrington said he intends to invest his latest winnings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

