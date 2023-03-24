Deals
Kentucky governor vetoes sweeping GOP transgender measure

FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addresses reporters during a press conference in Frankfort,...
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addresses reporters during a press conference in Frankfort, Ky., Nov. 15, 2022. Beshear has vetoed a sweeping Republican measure aimed at regulating the lives of transgender youths, Friday, March 24, 2023. The bill would ban their access to gender-affirming health care. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Democratic governor issued an election-year veto Friday of a Republican bill aimed at regulating the lives of transgender youths that includes banning access to gender-affirming health care and restricting the bathrooms they can use.

The bill also bans discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools and allows teachers to refuse to refer to transgender students by the pronouns they use. It easily passed the GOP-led legislature with veto-proof margins, and lawmakers will reconvene next week for the final two days of this year’s session, when they could vote to override the veto.

The veto by Gov. Andy Beshear comes as he seeks reelection to a second term this year in Republican-trending Kentucky, and his veto could reverberate through the November election.

The legislation in Kentucky is part of a national movement, with state lawmakers approving extensive measures that restrict the rights of LGBTQ+ people this year, from bills targeting trans athletes and drag performers to measures limiting gender-affirming care.

In Kentucky, the expanded version that reached Beshear’s desk was rushed through both legislative chambers in a matter of hours March 16 before lawmakers began an extended break. The fast-track work enabled lawmakers to retain their ability to override the governor’s veto. The action triggered outrage and tears among opponents unable to stop the legislation.

The repackaged measure would ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors. It would outlaw gender reassignment surgery for anyone under 18, as well as the use of puberty blockers and hormones, and inpatient and outpatient gender-affirming hospital services.

Doctors would have to set a timeline to “detransition” children already taking puberty blockers or undergoing hormone therapy. They could continue offering care as they taper a youngster’s treatments, if removing them from the treatment immediately could harm the child.

Such treatments have long been available in the United States and are endorsed by major medical associations.

The bill would not allow schools to discuss sexual orientation or gender identity with students of any age.

Another key provision would require school districts to devise bathroom policies that, “at a minimum,” would not allow transgender children to use the bathroom aligned with their gender identities.

It also would allow teachers to refuse to refer to transgender students by the pronouns they use and would require schools to notify parents when lessons related to human sexuality are going to be taught.

After the bill passed the legislature, the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky warned that it “stands ready” to challenge the measure in court if it becomes law.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

