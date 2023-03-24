Deals
Huntsville PD responds to car hitting gas station on Mastin Lake Rd., Pulaski Pike

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department officers responded to an incident on Friday morning that a car hit a Sunoco gas station.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, the incident happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Mastin Lake Road and Pulaski Pike. No one was injured at the time of the incident.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

