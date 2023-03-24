Deals
Huntsville City Schools Superintendent announces retirement

Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley announced she will retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley announced she will retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

Finley began her career as a high school social studies teacher at Bob Jones High School after she earned her undergraduate degree from Auburn University. Finley also earned a master’s degree from Alabama A&M University in school counseling, and an educational leadership degree from the University of South Alabama.

“It is the right time for the district and the right time for my family,” Finley said in a statement. “Serving as superintendent alongside incredible faculty and staff members has been a true joy. I am looking forward to finishing out the school year strong and continuing to witness the great work taking place in Huntsville City Schools.”

Finley held many positions with Huntsville City Schools, including principal, director of secondary programs and deputy superintendent of strategy and innovation. Finley was chosen to be superintendent of Huntsville City Schools by the school board in 2018.

The School Superintendents of Alabama recognized Finley with the Legislative Engagement Award in 2020. She was also named the Superintendent of the Year for district nine by the School Superintendents of Alabama.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle released the following statement regarding Finley’s retirement:

“Christie Finley has been a dedicated public servant and an exemplary leader for Huntsville City Schools. We thank her for her years of service to our teachers, students, parents and community. We trust the Huntsville Board of Education will find an outstanding new superintendent to lead our education system.”

The school board will release its plans to replace Finley in the near future.

