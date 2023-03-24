Get a ‘taste’ of a good time at the Orion this Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for some awesome food and a great atmosphere this weekend, then look no further than the Taste of Soul Family Festival happening at the Orion Amphitheater.

This event is all about celebrating the heart and soul of Huntsville through food and music! Carlos and Sarah from Sak’s Kitchen gave a sneak peek of what to expect at the festival when it comes to some great eats.

Local restaurants, food trucks and many more food vendors will be on site to provide visitors some unique choices. Tickets are $25 and the festival starts at noon on Saturday.

