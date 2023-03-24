Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Get a ‘taste’ of a good time at the Orion this Saturday

The Taste of Soul Family Festival kicks off Saturday at the Orion Amphitheater.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for some awesome food and a great atmosphere this weekend, then look no further than the Taste of Soul Family Festival happening at the Orion Amphitheater.

This event is all about celebrating the heart and soul of Huntsville through food and music! Carlos and Sarah from Sak’s Kitchen gave a sneak peek of what to expect at the festival when it comes to some great eats.

Local restaurants, food trucks and many more food vendors will be on site to provide visitors some unique choices. Tickets are $25 and the festival starts at noon on Saturday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office
Human remains found in wooded area in Valley Head
Alabama tax rebate
Alabama residents, lawmakers react to Gov. Kay Ivey’s proposed $400 tax rebate
According to a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office, the person injured was taken to a local...
1 person injured in Cullman County shooting
AG’s office investigating stolen money from Limestone County firefighters
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend