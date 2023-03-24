Florence man arrested in Morgan Co. after being found with 5,000 fentanyl pills

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man was arrested by the Morgan County Sheriff’s on drug charges after he was found with a large amount of fentanyl pills.

On Thursday, agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit conducted an operation at the MAPCO on Highway 20 and Woodall Rd in the Decatur/Trinity area.

During the operation, agents came in contact with 36-year-old Adam Reeder who threw two large bags of a substance onto the roof of the MAPCO. Decatur Fire and Rescue Station 5 responded to assist the agents in recovering evidence on the roof of the service station. The Trinity Police Department was also on the scene and aided by maintaining the security of the scene.

It was later determined by agents that the bags contained approximately 5,000 pressed fentanyl pills, several of the pills fell on the ground but were all recovered.

Reeder was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Illegal Drugs-Fentanyl, Resisting Arrest and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Circuit Judge Charles Elliot set Reeder’s bond at $500,000 cash on the trafficking charges. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $500,600 total bond.

