First Alert Weather Day for severe threat late tonight

Good Friday morning. We will start off the day with a light south breeze and very mild temperatures in the low to middle 60s.

A mix of sun and clouds overhead will stay with us through most of the day with highs reaching 80 degrees, you will notice the humidity increasing into the afternoon with a steady southwest breeze gusting up to 25 miles per hour. We will be watching a line of thunderstorms approaching from the west late this evening bringing a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms to the Tennessee Valley, today is a First Alert Weather Day for this threat.

The line of storms will enter NW Alabama as early as 9PM and move east through the late evening and overnight hours. All forms of severe weather will be possible including damaging straight-line winds, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, hail and even a few tornadoes. This will be an overnight severe weather event, please have multiple ways to receive warnings! Power outages will be possible, please be sure to charge your devices though the day. The severe threat will end by 4AM for NE Alabama.

A few showers will start the day Saturday followed by clearing skies and breezy conditions, highs will be cooler in the middle 70s. Sunday will start off dry before a few isolated to scattered showers and storms develop into the afternoon and evening, a few storms could be stronger in nature. Next week will start off quiet with highs in the 70s and dry conditions for Monday through Wednesday.

