DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on the scene of a shooting investigation in Henagar

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has multiple units on the scene of a shooting investigation on Kelly Drive in Henagar.

Officials say they have a suspect in custody and there is no threat to the community. Officials located one victim who is being transported to the hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

