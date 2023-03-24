Deals
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on the scene of a shooting investigation in Henagar

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office(DCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has multiple units on the scene of a shooting investigation on Kelly Drive in Henagar.

Officials say they have a suspect in custody and there is no threat to the community. Officials located one victim who is being transported to the hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

