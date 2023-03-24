Deals
Candid with Kaitlin: Accepting yourself for who you are

Kaitlin Chappell Rogers talks about accepting yourself for who you are.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Candid with Kaitlin this week focused on knowing the importance of accepting yourself for who you are.

Kaitlin Chappell Rogers joined Tennessee Valley Living on Friday to give advice about being comfortable with yourself. Rogers said she has seen through her son’s personality how it is important to know who you are and to be happy with that.

To learn more about Rogers, click here.

