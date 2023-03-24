Deals
Architectural contract approved for Hays Farm Central Park

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The City of Huntsville approved the architectural contract for the Hays Farm Central Park that will be in the Hays Farm development near South Memorial Parkway.

According to a press release from the city, the project will have single and multifamily housing units, office space and commercial development. The park is part of a $5.6 million joint project between the City of Huntsville and the Hays family.

The contract is between the city and Bostick Landscape Architects. The design includes a gazebo, water feature, restrooms and a splash pad. The park will have a playground, fitness area, gardens, walkways, outdoor classroom and it will connect to the greenway network in the city.

