Architectural contract approved for Hays Farm Central Park
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The City of Huntsville approved the architectural contract for the Hays Farm Central Park that will be in the Hays Farm development near South Memorial Parkway.
According to a press release from the city, the project will have single and multifamily housing units, office space and commercial development. The park is part of a $5.6 million joint project between the City of Huntsville and the Hays family.
The contract is between the city and Bostick Landscape Architects. The design includes a gazebo, water feature, restrooms and a splash pad. The park will have a playground, fitness area, gardens, walkways, outdoor classroom and it will connect to the greenway network in the city.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.