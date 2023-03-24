Architectural contract approved for Hays Farm Central Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The City of Huntsville approved the architectural contract for the Hays Farm Central Park that will be in the Hays Farm development near South Memorial Parkway.

According to a press release from the city, the project will have single and multifamily housing units, office space and commercial development. The park is part of a $5.6 million joint project between the City of Huntsville and the Hays family.

The park will have a playground, fitness area, gardens, walkways, outdoor classroom and it will connect to the greenway network in the city. (City of Huntsville)

The contract is between the city and Bostick Landscape Architects. The design includes a gazebo, water feature, restrooms and a splash pad. The park will have a playground, fitness area, gardens, walkways, outdoor classroom and it will connect to the greenway network in the city.

