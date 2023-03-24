Deals
All of Us: Learn the best ways to keep your heart healthy

Heart disease impacts nearly 80 million people in the United States and it is important to know how to keep your heart as healthy as possible.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Heart disease impacts nearly 80 million people in the United States and it is important to know how to keep your heart as healthy as possible.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are many factors that increase the risk of heart disease. Some of those factors include high blood pressure, obesity, smoking and more.

Genetics can also play some role in the risk of heart disease as some traits are passed down through generations. To learn more about you need to do keep a healthy heart, click here.

