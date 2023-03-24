Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

91-year-old Grant man killed in two-vehicle wreck

According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Eugene Hall, 91,...
According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Eugene Hall, 91, was killed when the vehicle he was driving was hit by another vehicle driven by an 18-year-old.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 91-year-old Grant man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on United States Highway 431 on Thursday.

According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Eugene Hall, 91, was killed when the vehicle he was driving was hit by another vehicle driven by an 18-year-old. Hall was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the wreck and was taken to Marshall Medical North Hospital for treatment.

Hall later died from his injuries.

The teen involved in the wreck was injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division troopers are investigating the wreck.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office
Human remains found in wooded area in Valley Head
Alabama tax rebate
Alabama residents, lawmakers react to Gov. Kay Ivey’s proposed $400 tax rebate
According to a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office, the person injured was taken to a local...
1 person injured in Cullman County shooting
AG’s office investigating stolen money from Limestone County firefighters
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend

Latest News

According to a spokesperson for the police department, the incident happened around 2 a.m. at...
Huntsville PD responds to car hitting gas station on Mastin Lake Rd., Pulaski Pike
William Darby was found guilty in May 2021 and sentenced to 25 years in prison in August 2021.
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals reverses conviction of former Huntsville PD officer
Joseph Cobb.
62-year-old Henagar man arrested after woman is shot Thursday
The park will have a playground, fitness area, gardens, walkways, outdoor classroom and it will...
Architectural contract approved for Hays Farm Central Park