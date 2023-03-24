91-year-old Grant man killed in two-vehicle wreck

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 91-year-old Grant man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on United States Highway 431 on Thursday.

According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Eugene Hall, 91, was killed when the vehicle he was driving was hit by another vehicle driven by an 18-year-old. Hall was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the wreck and was taken to Marshall Medical North Hospital for treatment.

Hall later died from his injuries.

The teen involved in the wreck was injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division troopers are investigating the wreck.

