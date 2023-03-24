Deals
62-year-old Henagar man arrested after woman is shot Thursday

Joseph Cobb.
By Javon Williams and Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HENAGAR, Ala. (WAFF) - DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 62-year-old man for his alleged role in a shooting that left a woman injured on Thursday evening.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a shooting on Kelly Drive. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Erlanger Medical Center for treatment.

Deputies learned the suspected shooter fled into a nearby wooded area. Later on Thursday evening, deputies found the man, Joseph Cobb, 62. He was charged with first-degree assault for shooting into an occupied dwelling.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden released the following statement after the arrest was made:

“It’s unfortunate something like this has happened in a small town like Henagar.  We ask you to keep the families and this lady in your prayers as she recovers.  We appreciate the response by all surrounding Law Enforcement Agencies.  The public will never know how these situations have to be handled to ensure their safety, as simple as blocking roads and visiting homes to ensure they lock their doors and stay vigilant during these operations we are conducting.  Everyone plays an extremely important role and this proved just how important it is to apprehending someone and working together to do so all while keeping others safe.”

“Huge Thanks to Chief Randall Smith, Henagar PD Officers, Ider PD, DeKalb EMA, Henagar Fire Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team Unit and ALL others who assisted and offered to assist.”.

“When you have something like this take place it’s amazing at the response you have from ALL emergency personnel in DeKalb County, that’s a definition of true public service!”

