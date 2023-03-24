48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms, strong winds possible this evening

It’s a 48 First Alert Weather Day. We expect to have strong to severe storms move in overnight tonight. The storms will begin over west Alabama shortly after 9 p.m. The latest forecast guidance has moved the timing ahead just a little from the previous forecast. We still expect damaging straight-line winds up to 70 mph and heavy rain will be the primary threat but we are also concerned that a few tornadoes could also form within the line.

The tornado potential looks most likely to be the EF-0 to EF-1 variety. These types of tornadoes can still produce significant damage when they happen. Be prepared for possible damage and power outages late tonight into the early morning hours on Saturday. Storms will be tracking from west to east at speeds near 60 mph. The line should cross I-65 between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. Right now it looks like some areas over northwest Alabama will transition from a severe thunderstorm threat to a flash flooding threat after 12 a.m. Saturday morning.

At that time, the higher instability will be over the rest of our viewing area including the Huntsville Metro area and from parts of Cullman County into Northeast Alabama. Storms could intensify in these areas after 1 a.m. and lead to a higher threat of damaging winds and tornadoes through 4 a.m. This will be a nighttime event. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. We return to quiet weather and dry weather Saturday afternoon. More rain is possible Sunday afternoon and early Monday.

