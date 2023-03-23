Deals
Ways to revamp your bedding this spring

Learn some new ways to style your bed for spring.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Are you looking to revamp your bedroom style this spring? If you are, the folks at Travel Patterns may have a few ideas that you should consider trying out.

Lauren from Travel Patterns joined Tennessee Valley Living on Thursday to show off some spring ideas! Now, to get a different style that doesn’t mean you need to buy new bedding for your bed. Bed accessories like a quilt could be utilized to get a new style.

Since it is warming up, shed those heavier quilts and go with a lightweight option.

Travel Patterns is on Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville and they are always happy to provide some style advice.

