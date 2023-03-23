Ways to revamp your bedding this spring

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Are you looking to revamp your bedroom style this spring? If you are, the folks at Travel Patterns may have a few ideas that you should consider trying out.

Lauren from Travel Patterns joined Tennessee Valley Living on Thursday to show off some spring ideas! Now, to get a different style that doesn’t mean you need to buy new bedding for your bed. Bed accessories like a quilt could be utilized to get a new style.

Since it is warming up, shed those heavier quilts and go with a lightweight option.

Travel Patterns is on Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville and they are always happy to provide some style advice.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.