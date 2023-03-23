Warm 80s and breezy Thursday, severe threat for Friday night

Good Thursday morning. We are still hanging on to some clouds to start off the day with mild temps in the 50s and 60s, things are starting to feel more humid as you step out the door.

Some areas of patchy fog have developed for the morning commute, allow some extra time headed out the door. Cloud cover will clear out as we head through late morning into the afternoon with breezy winds from the southwest, highs today will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. The tree pollen count will be very high for today and Friday. A few more clouds will push in late tonight and low temperatures will stay warm in the low to middle 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy for most of the day Friday with warm temps near 80 degrees. A few isolated showers and storms will be expected through the day with breezy winds from the southwest gusting up to 30 miles per hour.

Friday is now a 48 First Alert Weather Day. The storm system we have been watching for several days continues to show a potential threat for strong to severe storms beginning late Friday evening and continuing through at least 2:00 AM Saturday. Damaging straight line winds and heavy rain will be the primary threat but we do have a concern that a few tornadoes could also form in some areas. Lightning will also be intense and that alone could lead to power outages and isolated damage. Be prepared for possible damage and power outages late Friday night into the early morning hours on Saturday. Storms will be tracking from west to east late Friday evening.

Saturday morning will bring a chance of a few isolated showers and storms early before gradual clearing through the day, winds will be gusty with highs in the low to middle 70s. Another round of storms will be expected late Sunday night into Monday.

