UAB sets program record for wins, advances to NIT semis

Jordan Walker had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, Trey Jemison added 17 points and 12 rebounds and UAB beat Vanderbilt 67-59 to advance to the NIT semifinals in Las Vegas
Walker looks to help lead Blazers back to the NCAA tournament
Walker looks to help lead Blazers back to the NCAA tournament(WBRC)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Walker had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, Trey Jemison added 17 points and 12 rebounds and UAB beat Vanderbilt 67-59 on Wednesday night to advance to the NIT semifinals in Las Vegas.

UAB (28-9) set a school record for most wins in a season, topping last year's squad that advanced to the NCAA Tournament. The Blazers will play in the NIT semifinals for the third time in program history — with two third-place finishes.

Vanderbilt pulled within 59-57 on a 3-pointer by Jordan Wright with 51.7 seconds left. But Walker raced the other way and lobbed it to Jemison for a dunk at 45.7 to regain a two-possession lead.

Walker, who entered ranked fourth nationally in points per game at 22.6, made four free throws in the final 26 seconds to set a program record for points in a season.

Eric Gaines added 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals for UAB. The Blazers went 3-0 against the SEC this season, beating Georgia 87-73 on Nov. 22 and South Carolina 84-70 in mid-December.

Wright and Ezra Manjon each scored 15 points for Vanderbilt (22-15).

