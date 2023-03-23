Deals
State education leaders, teachers react to Gov. Kay Ivey’s proposed teacher raise

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama lawmakers received Governor Kay Ivey’s state spending plans this week, which included a 2% raise for state educators.

Beverly Sims with the Alabama Education Association said the state is no stranger to the ongoing teacher shortage, but school leaders are not able to retain and recruit educators without competitive pay. She added that the 2% raise is appreciated but it’s not enough to keep teachers in the career field.

“It is time to look at a percentage that is sufficient. While we appreciate 2%, we definitely feel like we need to be looking at a higher percentage,” Sims said.

Merri Gardunia, a special education teacher at Sparkman Middle School, said with teachers having to pay out of pocket for important classroom items and constantly having to take on new roles with the teacher shortage, 2% is not enough.

“There’s a reason why we’re facing a nationwide teacher shortage. We’re worked hard, our jobs are stressful. With the teacher shortage looking at us and with all of the extra difficulties that teachers have been facing in the schools, I feel like 2% is not enough,” Gardunia said.

Ivey also proposed a $400 tax rebate to those who filed income tax returns in 2021. The money would come from the state’s Education Trust Fund and Sims wants to know why that money would not go toward education and getting teacher’s a higher pay raise.

“Why are you not putting this extra money into our school and trying to help our public schools, which help our children? Instead of trying to take this money and give back to people,” Sims said.

The proposed education budget will now move on to the Senate education budget committee.

