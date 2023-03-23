Somerville man arrested for alleged financial exploitation of an elderly person

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Somerville man was arrested by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Wednesday after he allegedly took $35,000 from an elderly person’s account.

According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, investigators received a report that an elderly person’s account had funds moved to another person’s Cash App account. The Cash App account belonged to Graham Selva, 26.

Selva was arrested and charged with first-degree financial exploitation of an elderly person and third-degree domestic violence (harassment). He was booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $36,000 bond.

