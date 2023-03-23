Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Somerville man arrested for alleged financial exploitation of an elderly person

Graham Selva.
Graham Selva.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Somerville man was arrested by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Wednesday after he allegedly took $35,000 from an elderly person’s account.

According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, investigators received a report that an elderly person’s account had funds moved to another person’s Cash App account. The Cash App account belonged to Graham Selva, 26.

Selva was arrested and charged with first-degree financial exploitation of an elderly person and third-degree domestic violence (harassment). He was booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $36,000 bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama tax rebate
Alabama residents, lawmakers react to Gov. Kay Ivey’s proposed $400 tax rebate
Corvette involved in Huntsville Police chase
15-year-old arrested after allegedly stealing, crashing $72,000 Corvette in Madison County
City Harbor Developments
Upcoming development in Decatur expected to be bigger than Guntersville’s City Harbor
Photo Compilation: James Clemens Asst. Principal Jason Watts in physical altercation with student
Student involved in altercation with James Clemens Assistant Principal in 2022 files lawsuit
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home

Latest News

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office, the person injured was taken to a local...
1 person injured in Cullman County shooting
Lamarcus Ricks turned himself in on Oct. 28 after authorities seized multiple dogs from a...
Lauderdale Co. man pleads not guilty following dogfighting arrest
The festival is scheduled to take place at Big Spring Park April 28-30.
Events announced for 2023 Panoply Arts Festival
Arrested for dogfighting.
Lauderdale Co. man pleads not guilty following dogfighting arrest