Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Residents and businesses welcome new Arts & Entertainment District in Town Madison

WAFF 48's Romario Gardner reporting
By Romario Gardner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s a brand new way for the people of Madison to enjoy their stay.

On Wednesday, city leaders unveiled a brand new Arts and Entertainment District in Town Madison.

This will allow visitors like Madison resident Cole Collier to grab a drink from their favorite restaurant and walk around with it in a new green cup.

“They needed something like this out here and it’s going to be a good thing,” said Collier, “Coming here in the summer and spring is something I look forward to. Coming from baseball games with my family and stuff like that.”

Mayor Paul Finley said he believes the new district comes with many benefits including bringing the community closer together as a whole.

“I think what this continues to do is give Madison more choice and again, more energy in the town Madison area,” said Finley, “The green cup gives us the, plant your roots, the maturity of our city, and the ability for us as a family to kind of enjoy things not just in one location but throughout this entertainment district.”

Many business owners in the district said they’re already getting ready for the huge influx of people they’re expecting.

“We have an outside bar here that we’re dying to break open and use with the weather getting nicer,” said Jeff Tharp, co-owner of SaZA’s Serious Italian restaurant, “We’re really excited to unveil that.”

Tharp said he’s excited about the economic impact the new district will bring, and he says, it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“It’s perfect timing with the beginning of Trash Pandas starting to play with their season kicking off,” said Tharp, “It’s going to be wonderful just to be apart of it.”

City leaders also looked at adding buses and other forms of public transportation but nothing has been approved yet.

Mayor Paul Finley said he believes the Historic District may also receive an Arts and Entertainment District in the future.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama tax rebate
Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know
Corvette involved in Huntsville Police chase
15-year-old crashes stolen Corvette on I-565 off-ramp near Bob Wallace Ave.
Photo Compilation: James Clemens Asst. Principal Jason Watts in physical altercation with student
Student involved in altercation with James Clemens Assistant Principal in 2022 files lawsuit
Corvette involved in Huntsville Police chase
15-year-old arrested after allegedly stealing, crashing $72,000 Corvette in Madison County
Alabama tax rebate
Alabama residents, lawmakers react to Gov. Kay Ivey’s proposed $400 tax rebate

Latest News

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Town Madison announces new Arts & Entertainment District
Town Madison announces new Arts & Entertainment District
The shooting happened at Bradford Place Wednesday morning.
2 Shelby County sheriff’s deputies shot; suspect in custody