Residents and businesses welcome new Arts & Entertainment District in Town Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s a brand new way for the people of Madison to enjoy their stay.

On Wednesday, city leaders unveiled a brand new Arts and Entertainment District in Town Madison.

This will allow visitors like Madison resident Cole Collier to grab a drink from their favorite restaurant and walk around with it in a new green cup.

“They needed something like this out here and it’s going to be a good thing,” said Collier, “Coming here in the summer and spring is something I look forward to. Coming from baseball games with my family and stuff like that.”

Mayor Paul Finley said he believes the new district comes with many benefits including bringing the community closer together as a whole.

“I think what this continues to do is give Madison more choice and again, more energy in the town Madison area,” said Finley, “The green cup gives us the, plant your roots, the maturity of our city, and the ability for us as a family to kind of enjoy things not just in one location but throughout this entertainment district.”

Many business owners in the district said they’re already getting ready for the huge influx of people they’re expecting.

“We have an outside bar here that we’re dying to break open and use with the weather getting nicer,” said Jeff Tharp, co-owner of SaZA’s Serious Italian restaurant, “We’re really excited to unveil that.”

Tharp said he’s excited about the economic impact the new district will bring, and he says, it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“It’s perfect timing with the beginning of Trash Pandas starting to play with their season kicking off,” said Tharp, “It’s going to be wonderful just to be apart of it.”

City leaders also looked at adding buses and other forms of public transportation but nothing has been approved yet.

Mayor Paul Finley said he believes the Historic District may also receive an Arts and Entertainment District in the future.

