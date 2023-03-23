Deals
Kick off the summer at Gulf Shores’ Hangout Music Fest

The 2023 Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores is May 19-21.
By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Gulf Shores is starting the summer off with a bang at Hangout Music Festival.

The three-day festival is back for another year with a big lineup featuring headliners like Red hot Chli Peppers, SZA, Paramore, Lil Nas X and many more.

While you’re taking a break from the tunes, visit the top of the ferris wheel for a view of the whole beach or hit the roller disco rink with your besties! Cool off and grab a bite to eat at one of the many shore-side restaurants within walking distance from the stages or take a dip in the ocean! At Hangout Fest, the options to rally or relax are right at your fingertips.

Get your tickets while you still can! The party starts Friday, May 19 and goes until May 22nd.

For more information and tickets, visit HangoutMusicFest.com.

