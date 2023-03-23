Deals
Judah & the Lion talk new music and ‘Happy Again’ tour ahead of Huntsville show

Judah and the Lion will be performing in Huntsville on Saturday.
By Anna Mahan
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When Judah & the Lion announced their “Happy Again” tour, north Alabama fans went wild when they saw Huntsville on the list.

The band, used to playing venues in Birmingham and Nashville, is taking the stage at Mars Music Hall.

Judah Akers and Brian Macdonald make up the duo known for their pop-folk sound filled with drums, banjos and airy vocals. Their latest album, Revival came out last summer with some favored tracks like “Take A Walk” and “Find Another Reason to Run.”

The band is bringing those songs and many more to the stage at Mars Music Hall in Huntsville on March 25. Cullman native Clayton is opening for the band after he won a competition created by Judah and the Lion to have local bands open for them on several stops of the tour.

For more information and tickets, visit judahandthelion.com.

