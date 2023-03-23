Deals
Huntsville City FC releases road uniforms for 2023 season

According to a press release from the club, the uniform is inspired by the city's history in the space industry.
According to a press release from the club, the uniform is inspired by the city’s history in the space industry.(Huntsville City FC)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City FC released its road uniforms the team will wear for its inaugural season in the MLS NEXT Pro season in 2023.

According to a press release from the club, the uniform is inspired by the city’s history in the space industry. The uniform will officially debut on Sunday when the team faces Crown Legacy.

“We’re thrilled to debut our first ever Huntsville City FC secondary kit ahead of our inaugural match this Sunday,” Managing Director of Business Operations with Huntsville City FC, Chad Emerson, said in a statement. “We believe our fans will love the beautiful design and the unique features that recognize our City’s space and rocket heritage. We’re also especially grateful for Renasant Bank, a major partner of Nashville SC, and now a key partner in our very own journey in MLS NEXT Pro.”

Huntsville City FC released its road uniforms the team will wear for its inaugural season in...
Huntsville City FC released its road uniforms the team will wear for its inaugural season in the MLS NEXT Pro season in 2023.(Huntsville City FC)

Huntsville City FC will announce the home uniforms closer to the team’s debut at Joe Davis Stadium in May.

