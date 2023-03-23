Human remains found in wooded area in Valley Head

VALLEY HEAD, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has stated that human remains were found in a wooded area on Thursday.

Officials say the remains were found in a wooded area on the forest floors by Huntsville Search Dog Unit.

The JSU Center for Applied Forensics responded to assist and transported the remains to the Huntsville Forensic Lab for identification.

“We would like to thank Huntsville Search Dog Unit, Fischer Rescue Squad, Valley Head Fore Department, Local Assisting Fire Departments, DeKalb EMA, District Attorney’s Office, Coroner’s Office, JSU Center for Applied Forensics, and ALL volunteers who devoted time to search,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon said. “At this time, information is limited, and guidelines must be followed to assure accurate conclusions. Once other information is provided to our office, we will release further information.”

