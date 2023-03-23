Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Human remains found in wooded area in Valley Head

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office(DCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY HEAD, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has stated that human remains were found in a wooded area on Thursday.

Officials say the remains were found in a wooded area on the forest floors by Huntsville Search Dog Unit.

The JSU Center for Applied Forensics responded to assist and transported the remains to the Huntsville Forensic Lab for identification.

“We would like to thank Huntsville Search Dog Unit, Fischer Rescue Squad, Valley Head Fore Department, Local Assisting Fire Departments, DeKalb EMA, District Attorney’s Office, Coroner’s Office, JSU Center for Applied Forensics, and ALL volunteers who devoted time to search,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon said. “At this time, information is limited, and guidelines must be followed to assure accurate conclusions. Once other information is provided to our office, we will release further information.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama tax rebate
Alabama residents, lawmakers react to Gov. Kay Ivey’s proposed $400 tax rebate
Corvette involved in Huntsville Police chase
15-year-old arrested after allegedly stealing, crashing $72,000 Corvette in Madison County
City Harbor Developments
Upcoming development in Decatur expected to be bigger than Guntersville’s City Harbor
Photo Compilation: James Clemens Asst. Principal Jason Watts in physical altercation with student
Student involved in altercation with James Clemens Assistant Principal in 2022 files lawsuit
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home

Latest News

The shooting happened at Bradford Place Wednesday morning.
2 Shelby County sheriff’s deputies shot; suspect identified
A bill before the Alabama state legislature focused on streamlining the state’s adoption...
Bill aimed at streamlining Alabama’s adoption process passes House
Graham Selva.
Somerville man arrested for alleged financial exploitation of an elderly person
According to a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office, the person injured was taken to a local...
1 person injured in Cullman County shooting