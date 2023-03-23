Deals
Fort Payne man killed in single-vehicle wreck

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office(DCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County claimed the life of a Fort Payne man on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say 51-year-old Carl Nestor was fatally injured when his Nissan Altima left the roadway and overturned. Nestor was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash happened on DeKalb County 89 near DeKalb County 130, one mile south of Fort Payne at 4:30 p.m.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.

