Events announced for 2023 Panoply Arts Festival

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Events for the 2023 Panoply Arts Festival were announced on Thursday with over 30 bands and musicians expected to play at this year’s festival.

Arts Huntsville released its full list of activities and events as this year marks 41 years of the Panoply Arts Festival. The festival is scheduled to take place at Big Spring Park April 28-30.

There will be two stages at the festival for visitors to see bands and musicians perform. The Wanda Band will be on the Showcase stage on Friday, April 28, to kick off the event. Gates open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, with many bands and musicians performing on the Showcase stage like the Trick Zipper Trio, Rob Aldridge and the Proponents, and many more.

The Indie stage will be a place where singer/songwriters, duos and instrumentalists from Huntsville will perform throughout the festival.

The Panoply poster artist in 2023 is Denise Onwere. Onwere is an artist and arts educator at Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment. She is the daughter of Jeff Clayton from The Clayton Brothers. Visitors will be able to purchase Onwere’s original paintings at the festival and a limited number of signed posters will be available for purchase.

“We knew when we asked Denise to create our Panoply 2023 poster artwork that she would capture the energy and excitement of Huntsville’s arts, entertainment, and music scene,” Arts Huntsville Executive Director Allison Dillon-Jauken said in a statement. “Denise’s celebration of Panoply showcases iconic highlights of the festival’s setting in Big Spring Park. It celebrates the art, music, and fun that festivalgoers of all ages have experienced at Panoply for over four decades in a dynamic way.”

Food will be available from 13 local food trucks at the festival and the Craft Beer and Wine Tent will be in a more central location this year. Craft beer will be featured from Straight to Ale and Yellowhammer.

Friday and Saturday nights at the festival will end with a fireworks display.

Weekend passes will be available online in advance of the festival for $18. Weekend passes will only be available for purchase until 4 p.m. on April 28. Day passes are available in advance online for $10 until 4 p.m. on April 28.

Day passes will be available for purchase for $15 online and at festival ticket booths after 4 p.m. on April 28. Children 12 and under get in for free. To purchase tickets, click here.

The following hours are set for the 2023 Panoply Arts Festival:

April 28

5-9 p.m.

April 29

10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

April 30

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

To find out a full list of activities and events at the arts festival, click here.

