Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There are people out there who just love breaking into cars. Whether they hit a parking lot, a neighborhood or do what this guy did and go to a car repair shop.

Huntsville Police are searching for someone they say went to a repair shop and started stealing whatever they could from as many cars as he could.

The robbery happened in February at Corlett Collision Repair. HPD investigators say the suspect started pulling on door handles and grabbing stuff from inside the cars.

Surveillance cameras captured it all.

If you know who he is, or any of the following fugitives, call police.

Rickey Reeves is wanted for identity theft. HPD says he used an ID that was not his to obtain goods and services.

Casey Clemons allegedly rang up fake receipts while working at a Dollar General and then taking the money.

Maxime Auburtin is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance w/ Intent to Distribute Police say she brought Fentanyl into our area to be sold.

Brenda Raymond allegedly forged a victim’s personal check for money.

Marcus Antoine Stewart is accused of using personal checks of dead people to steal money from the bank.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

