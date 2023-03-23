Deals
Bill aimed at streamlining Alabama’s adoption process passes House

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bill before the Alabama state legislature focused on streamlining the state’s adoption process has passed the House.

The bill passed the House by a 105-0 vote and will now head to the Senate.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Ginny Shaver, R-Cherokee County, will separate the processes for adults and children. The bill clarifies which court can hear adoption issues and allows case handlers to communicate with each other while keeping the adoptee and biological parents’ information safe.

Shaver said it could sometimes save up to a year in the adoption process.

The bill made it through a House committee on Wednesday with a technical amendment.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle seem to be happy with the bill so far.

“Going to simplify the process for grandparents who are now, probably many are the dominant parent in that child’s life, to make that process easier so that they can adopt. And it’s also to safeguard the welfare of that child,” said Rep. Barbara Drummond, D- Mobile County.

Alabama House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter echoed those sentiments saying, “This is a good day for children in Alabama.”

The bill will head to a Senate committee when the legislature returns on April 4th.

