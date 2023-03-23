Deals
AG’s office investigating stolen money from Limestone County firefighters

By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The State Attorney General is investigating a case involving stolen money from first responders in Limestone County.

The money was apparently taken from funds for Limestone County’s Association of Volunteer firefighters. Multiple sources tell WAFF 48, it involves thousands of dollars and the accusations involve someone who was connected to the Association.

A spokesperson for the county says there has not been an arrest and that only the case has been referred to the Attorney General’s office.

The Limestone County Volunteer Departments Association’s President Dion Duffey provided the following statement to WAFF 48 when questioned about the alleged theft:

“We are aware a report has been filed. An arrest has not yet been made. We know the investigation is with the Attorney General’s office and we will fully cooperate with the investigation.”

Association President - Dion Duffey

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office provided the statement when questioned about the report.

We can confirm a report was filed regarding theft of funding from the Limestone County Association of Volunteer Firefighters. No arrest has been made and the investigation has been referred to the Attorney General’s Office. We cannot verify any further details regarding this matter.

LCSO PIO - Michelle Williamson

WAFF 48 has reached out to Steve Marhsall’s office for comment.

On its website, the Limestone County of Volunteer Fire Departments states its “services are provided through donations, limited appropriations, and a shrinking tobacco tax.”

