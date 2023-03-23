1 person injured in Cullman County shooting

BAILEYTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office, the injured person was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The shooting happened in the Baileyton area and deputies are still on scene.

The investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated once further information is released.

