Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Willie Nelson honored with Texas educational endowment

FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week...
FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week Celebration at the Village Studio in Los Angeles, on Feb. 6, 2019. Weeks after winning more Grammys, Nelson is getting a new kind of honor: a university endowment in Texas. The 89-year-old country music icon, who in the 1980s helped launch the Farm Aid benefit concerts, is the namesake of the new Willie Nelson Endowment for Uplifting Rural Communities at the University of Texas’ LBJ School of Public Affairs.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Weeks after winning more Grammys, Willie Nelson is getting a new kind of honor: a university endowment in Texas.

The 89-year-old country music icon, who in the 1980s helped launch the Farm Aid benefit concerts, is the namesake of the new Willie Nelson Endowment for Uplifting Rural Communities at the University of Texas’ LBJ School of Public Affairs, the school announced Wednesday.

The endowment will fund research and student fellowships benefiting rural and farm communities. The “Always on My Mind” singer has raised more than $70 million for family farm owners through Farm Aid, according to the school, which also plans to honor the Texas native at a May gala.

“Willie Nelson is a national treasure who gained fame through his sheer musical talent and won hearts as someone who truly cares about the lives of his fellow Americans,” Larry Temple, Chairman of the LBJ Foundation Board of Trustees, said in a statement.

At the Grammys last month, Nelson’s won best country album for “A Beautiful Time” and best country solo performance for “Live Forever.” He has won a dozen Grammys over the course of his career.

He will receive the LBJ Foundation’s Liberty and Justice for All award, joining a list of recipients that include former U.S. presidents, members of Congress and the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama tax rebate
Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know
Corvette involved in Huntsville Police chase
15-year-old crashes stolen Corvette on I-565 off-ramp near Bob Wallace Ave.
Photo Compilation: James Clemens Asst. Principal Jason Watts in physical altercation with student
Student involved in altercation with James Clemens Assistant Principal in 2022 files lawsuit
Corvette involved in Huntsville Police chase
15-year-old arrested after allegedly stealing, crashing $72,000 Corvette in Madison County
Alabama freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell was arrested on March 15.
Saban suspends Alabama DB following arrest in Florida

Latest News

The Federal Reserve will announce whether or not another rate hike is on the way.
Fed raises key rate by a quarter-point, calls banking system ‘sound and resilient’
Alabama tax rebate
Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg participates in a news conference in New York,...
AP sources: Manhattan DA postpones Trump grand jury session
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the Parental Rights in Education bill at Classical...
DeSantis to expand law critics call ‘Don’t Say Gay’ into HS
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police: 2 administrators shot at Denver high school