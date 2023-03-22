Where should you send your kid to camp this summer?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The end of school is right around the corner for most kids and that means it’s time for parents to find out what they’re going to do all summer!

Lindsey Barron from Rocket City Mom and Melissa Conner with Kidcam Camps joined Tennessee Valley Living to give parents an idea on the best summer camps for their kids. Kidcam Camps has two new locations in North Alabama: Monte Sano State Park and Point Mallard Park.

Kidcam Camps provided weekly day-camps that are filled with activities for all campers.

There are plenty of other options for parents looking for summer camps, including art camps, education camps and more. To see a full list, click here.

