Single-vehicle wreck blocks I-65 lanes

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 65 near mile marker 297 has blocked lanes on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the wreck happened around 1 p.m. A northbound and a southbound lane are blocked and will remain blocked for an undetermined amount of time.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.