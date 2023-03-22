Single-vehicle wreck blocks I-65 lanes
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 65 near mile marker 297 has blocked lanes on Wednesday afternoon.
According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the wreck happened around 1 p.m. A northbound and a southbound lane are blocked and will remain blocked for an undetermined amount of time.
This story will be updated once further information is released.
