Single-vehicle wreck blocks I-65 lanes

According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the wreck happened...
According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the wreck happened around 1 p.m.(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 65 near mile marker 297 has blocked lanes on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the wreck happened around 1 p.m. A northbound and a southbound lane are blocked and will remain blocked for an undetermined amount of time.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

