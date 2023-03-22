Rocket City Dietitian: The best places to eat outdoors this spring
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - On a spring day when it’s sunny and 75 outside, sitting on a patio with a cold drink is one of the best ways to spend it!
Rachel, better known as Rocket City Dietitian, is sharing her favorte places ot eat and hangout during the warmer months. Whether you’re sitting down for dinner or just grabbing a drink or two, these places are sure to be new favorites on your list!
Rachel’s favorites:
- The Nook
- Domaine South
- Melt
- Co-Op Community Table and Bar (Located in Embassy Suites Hotel)
- Stovehouse
