Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Mostly cloudy with showers through noon

First Alert Weather
Good morning! Starting the day off with rain showers. Temps in the 50s, a rainy and much warmer...
Good morning! Starting the day off with rain showers. Temps in the 50s, a rainy and much warmer start to the day. Cloudy this afternoon. High temps in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight, clearing and mild. Low to mid 50s. Thursday, warm and sunny. High temp around 80°. Mild overnight with a few clouds. Low temps in the 60s. Friday, a 48 Developing First Alert for stronger to severe storms, mainly at night. The day will be dry and warm. High temps around 80°. Friday night, tracking thunderstorms. Heavy rain likely. Around 60°. Showers out quick Saturday, most of the day is dry. Low to mid 70s. Another round of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night and Monday after a dry day Sunday. Temps Sunday in the 70s. Monday in the 60s. Dry Tuesday and Wednesday of next week before more rain for the end of the week.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning! Starting the day off with rain showers. Temps in the 50s, a rainy and much warmer start to the day. Cloudy this afternoon. High temps in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight, clearing and mild. Low to mid 50s. Thursday, warm and sunny. High temp around 80°. Mild overnight with a few clouds. Low temps in the 60s. Friday, a 48 Developing First Alert for stronger to severe storms, mainly at night. The day will be dry and warm. High temps around 80°. Friday night, tracking thunderstorms. Heavy rain likely. Around 60°. Showers out quick Saturday, most of the day is dry. Low to mid 70s. Another round of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night and Monday after a dry day Sunday. Temps Sunday in the 70s. Monday in the 60s. Dry Tuesday and Wednesday of next week before more rain for the end of the week.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corvette involved in Huntsville Police chase
15-year-old crashes stolen Corvette on I-565 off-ramp near Bob Wallace Ave.
Alabama tax rebate
Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know
Photo Compilation: James Clemens Asst. Principal Jason Watts in physical altercation with student
Student involved in altercation with James Clemens Assistant Principal in 2022 files lawsuit
Alabama freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell was arrested on March 15.
Saban suspends Alabama DB following arrest in Florida
Jessie Bowen's parole revoked
‘Finally’: Mother of Boaz murder victim reacts to killer’s sentence

Latest News

WAFF 10 p.m. Tuesday weather forecast
WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather, March 21 at noon
48 First Alert Fundamentals: What to know about flood alerts
Good morning! After another frosty start to the day, temps rebound to 60° with a mix of sun and...
Mix of sun, clouds with high reaching near 60 on Tuesday