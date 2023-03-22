Mostly cloudy with showers through noon

Good morning! Starting the day off with rain showers. Temps in the 50s, a rainy and much warmer start to the day. Cloudy this afternoon. High temps in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight, clearing and mild. Low to mid 50s. Thursday, warm and sunny. High temp around 80°. Mild overnight with a few clouds. Low temps in the 60s. Friday, a 48 Developing First Alert for stronger to severe storms, mainly at night. The day will be dry and warm. High temps around 80°. Friday night, tracking thunderstorms. Heavy rain likely. Around 60°. Showers out quick Saturday, most of the day is dry. Low to mid 70s. Another round of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night and Monday after a dry day Sunday. Temps Sunday in the 70s. Monday in the 60s. Dry Tuesday and Wednesday of next week before more rain for the end of the week.

